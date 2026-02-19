New consortium plans to invest, add jobs at northern Manitoba mining complex

Vale Base Metals has signed a deal to partner with three companies in a consortium that will invest up to $280 million in its Thompson Mine Complex in Manitoba. The new owners aim to double production in five years and add to the operation’s current workforce of 700. “We want to ramp up production and we want to get back to what peak periods of production were in the past,” Shastri Ramnath, CEO of the new consortium, called Exiro Nickel Company, said Thursday. “There is currently 20 years in the life-of-mine plan that … we believe we can mine profitably. And that’s going to be our goal. And the way we’re going to do that, the way we’re going to lower unit costs, is to ramp up production.” Under the…



