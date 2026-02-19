National News
ticker

MCK raises concerns over consultation, oversight in Quebec’s Bill 5

February 19, 2026 314 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) is warning that First Nations could be sidelined as Quebec attempts to follow in the footsteps of the federal government with its own Bill 5. Last Friday, MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo said he brought forward several concerns about the bill in a recent meeting with Finance Minister Eric Girard and Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit Ian Lafrenière. “Our views on it don’t meet what Quebec’s views are on it,” Diabo said. Tabled in December, Bill 5 would allow the provincial government to override certain regulations related to infrastructure projects in the “national interest.” According to Peter Graefe, a political science professor at McMaster University, the proposed bill follows similar legislation passed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Feds put up $50 million for Inuit-led university as part of funding package

February 19, 2026 257

By Nick Murray The federal government will provide $50 million to help develop Canada’s first Inuit-led…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police seeking help locating Dakota

February 19, 2026 298

Brantford Police Service are seeking help in locating Dakota BRANTFORD, ONT-The public’s assistance is being sought…

Read more