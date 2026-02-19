MCK raises concerns over consultation, oversight in Quebec’s Bill 5

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) is warning that First Nations could be sidelined as Quebec attempts to follow in the footsteps of the federal government with its own Bill 5. Last Friday, MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo said he brought forward several concerns about the bill in a recent meeting with Finance Minister Eric Girard and Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit Ian Lafrenière. “Our views on it don’t meet what Quebec’s views are on it,” Diabo said. Tabled in December, Bill 5 would allow the provincial government to override certain regulations related to infrastructure projects in the “national interest.” According to Peter Graefe, a political science professor at McMaster University, the proposed bill follows similar legislation passed…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice