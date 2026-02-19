Feds put up $50 million for Inuit-led university as part of funding package

By Nick Murray The federal government is expected today to announce $50 million to help develop Canada’s first Inuit-led university. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty will be in Nunavik in Quebec this afternoon, where she’s also expected to announce another $178 million in federal funding for tuberculosis elimination, Nutrition North and programs for children and families. As first reported by CBC News, most of the money is going to the Inuit Child First Initiative. That program provides access to health and social services otherwise unavailable in Inuit communities and funding was set to expire at the end of March. Advocates last year called on the government to continue funding the program, saying the loss would undermine health outcomes for Inuit families. Earlier this month, the Hamlet of Arviat in Nunavut…



