Iqaluit’s hydro project and the limits of Carney’s fast track

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News It’s been more than six months since Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan to fast-track infrastructure projects of national importance became law, but the conveyor belt hasn’t really started moving yet. Parliament passed Bill C-5 — the One Canadian Economy Act — in June 2025. It created the Major Projects Office to speed up the permitting of projects the federal government deems important to Canada’s national interest. With a list of 13 projects from around the country, including a hydroelectric plant for Iqaluit, referred to this office, Nunatsiaq News looked at what fast-tracking might mean for Nunavut. As of now, the Major Projects Office has not accepted any projects. Cabinet will have final say on which of the 13 projects end up…
