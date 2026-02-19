ECE to improve staff training to avoid another SFA backlog

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The Northwest Territories government says it will offer more training to staff who administer Student Financial Assistance after students faced months-long delays receiving payments. While the territory won’t change how the program is administered, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment said it will work to ensure additional resources can be employed during high-demand periods, spokesperson Agata Gutkowska said. Education minister Caitlin Cleveland said in October the department had added five positions to help handle an increase in SFA applications. The program offers grants and loans to post-secondary students to help pay for things like tuition, books and travel. In August, the GNWT said it was experiencing “an exceptionally high volume of applications and emails” due to a nearly 20 per…



