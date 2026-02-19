National News
ticker

Prophet River First Nation chief named vice-chair of alliance supporting sustainable energy projects

February 19, 2026 274 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — The chief of a northeast B.C. First Nation has been named to a leadership position within an energy organization committed to the growth of Indigenous communities within the sector. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) Chief Valerie Askoty has been named the vice-chair of the First Nations Natural Gas Alliance (FNNGA). The organization is an alliance of Indigenous nations committed to supporting sustainable and responsible development of both natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) development, according to its website. Askoty, who has been PRFN chief since 2021, spoke to Energeticcity.ca about her appointment, which came at the suggestion of outgoing Haisla Nation Chief Crystal Smith. She was appointed alongside Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government president Eva Clayton, who will act…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Feds put up $50 million for Inuit-led university as part of funding package

February 19, 2026 257

By Nick Murray The federal government will provide $50 million to help develop Canada’s first Inuit-led…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police seeking help locating Dakota

February 19, 2026 298

Brantford Police Service are seeking help in locating Dakota BRANTFORD, ONT-The public’s assistance is being sought…

Read more