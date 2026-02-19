Prophet River First Nation chief named vice-chair of alliance supporting sustainable energy projects

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — The chief of a northeast B.C. First Nation has been named to a leadership position within an energy organization committed to the growth of Indigenous communities within the sector. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) Chief Valerie Askoty has been named the vice-chair of the First Nations Natural Gas Alliance (FNNGA). The organization is an alliance of Indigenous nations committed to supporting sustainable and responsible development of both natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) development, according to its website. Askoty, who has been PRFN chief since 2021, spoke to Energeticcity.ca about her appointment, which came at the suggestion of outgoing Haisla Nation Chief Crystal Smith. She was appointed alongside Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government president Eva Clayton, who will act…



