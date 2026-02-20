National News
A new pathway to learning in Nunavut: Arviat chosen as Inuit-led Arctic university location

February 20, 2026 290 views

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A new learning pathway is opening in Nunavut as the territory prepares to welcome its first Inuit-led university – one that builds on knowledge long-rooted in the land and the language of the Nunavummiut. This is important news and a proud moment for Arviat Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr., as his hamlet of just over 3,000 residents was chosen as the main campus location out of six shortlisted sites in Nunavut, Nunavik, and the Northwest Territories. “My first reaction and my thought was for the people of Arviat, the Elders, and everyone within the community that supported us,” Savikataaq Jr. said when he learned of the decision which received unanimous support from residents. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) President Natan Obed made the…

