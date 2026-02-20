Large banner featuring Trump’s face is displayed on Justice Department headquarters

By Alanna Durkin Richer WASHINGTON (AP) — A large banner featuring Donald Trump’s face was hung on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters on Thursday in a physical display of the Republican president’s efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency that once investigated him. While Trump banners have been hung outside other agencies across Washington, the decision to place one on the storied Justice Department building amounted to a striking symbol of the erosion of the department’s tradition of independence from White House control. The banner, hung between two columns on one corner of the building, says, “Make America Safe Again,” a slogan used by the administration to tout its efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and violent crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi has postured herself as…
Related Posts
Over 40,000 Nova Scotian children lived in poverty in 2023, new report finds
February 20, 2026 78
By Brendyn Creamer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast One-in-five children in Nova Scotia are living…
Cree educator Freda Ahenakew the subject of new documentary world premiere coming to Vancouver
February 20, 2026 81
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A documentary about a woman who spent the…