National News
ticker

Large banner featuring Trump’s face is displayed on Justice Department headquarters

February 20, 2026 201 views

By Alanna Durkin Richer WASHINGTON (AP) — A large banner featuring Donald Trump’s face was hung on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters on Thursday in a physical display of the Republican president’s efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency that once investigated him. While Trump banners have been hung outside other agencies across Washington, the decision to place one on the storied Justice Department building amounted to a striking symbol of the erosion of the department’s tradition of independence from White House control. The banner, hung between two columns on one corner of the building, says, “Make America Safe Again,” a slogan used by the administration to tout its efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and violent crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi has postured herself as…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Over 40,000 Nova Scotian children lived in poverty in 2023, new report finds

February 20, 2026 78

By Brendyn Creamer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast One-in-five children in Nova Scotia are living…

Read more
National News

Cree educator Freda Ahenakew the subject of new documentary world premiere coming to Vancouver

February 20, 2026 81

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A documentary about a woman who spent the…

Read more