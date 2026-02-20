National News
Inuit Child First Initiative receives $115 million in new funding

February 20, 2026 251 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is providing $115 million to renew funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative, allowing the program to run until March 31, 2027, Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty announced on Feb. 19. “These investments reflect our commitment to addressing long-standing gaps in health and community services, while supporting Inuit-led priorities and strengthening the foundations that sustain vibrant, healthy communities in the North,” Gull-Masty said. The Inuit Child First Initiative is supposed to ensure Inuit children receive the same government funded healthcare, social programs and educational products that other Canadian children receive. Nunavut MP Lori Idlout said the money has not been budgeted for by the federal government, and is seemingly coming out of nowhere. “The amount is…

