Mother of accused killer tells trial he sent cryptic messages after shooting

By Brittany Hobson The mother of an accused mass killer testified she witnessed her son experience bouts of paranoia and that he sent her cryptic messages in the days following a shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a Winnipeg rooming house. Mary Felix told court Thursday that she provided screenshots of her conversation with her son, Jamie Felix, to police after the killings because she believed he could be involved. “I heard that he was over there, so that’s why I called the police,” she said. “Were you worried about him?” Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin asked. “Yes, I was,” replied Mary Felix. Court heard that her 35-year-old son struggled with drug and alcohol addiction after the death of his twin brother, who was killed when he was…



