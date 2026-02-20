NDP leadership candidates pitch their rebuilding plans to voters in final debate

By David Baxter and Nono Shen The NDP leadership candidates began the final official debate with a general acknowledgment they agree on policies, but have different visions for how to achieve their most existential goal — rebuilding the party. At the close of the debate, each candidate was asked if they are running to rebuild the party or become the prime minister. Four of the five candidates said they are running to rebuild the party, while Ontario organic farmer Tony McQuail was the lone candidate who said he is eyeing the Prime Minister’s Office. During opening remarks in the Vancouver-area debate, Alberta MP Heather McPherson said the party needs someone who knows how to turn NDP policies and values into electoral wins. She said she has a track record of…
Related Posts
Over 40,000 Nova Scotian children lived in poverty in 2023, new report finds
February 20, 2026 78
By Brendyn Creamer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast One-in-five children in Nova Scotia are living…
Cree educator Freda Ahenakew the subject of new documentary world premiere coming to Vancouver
February 20, 2026 81
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A documentary about a woman who spent the…