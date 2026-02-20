National News
Today in History for Feb. 20:

February 20, 2026

In 1725, the earliest recorded scalps were taken in New Hampshire, when white bounty hunters killed 10 sleeping natives. In 2019, the Trudeau government voted down an Opposition motion for a public inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould — who was at the heart of the firestorm — abstained from voting, explaining it was not appropriate since the matter involved her personally. Some Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Trudeau and the current Justice Minister David Lametti also abstain but they registered votes against the motion, which was defeated 160 to 134….

