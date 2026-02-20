Cree educator Freda Ahenakew the subject of new documentary world premiere coming to Vancouver

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A documentary about a woman who spent the majority of her life saving the Cree language will have its world premiere in Vancouver next month. The film, titled A Cree Approach, documents the life of Freda Ahenakew, born in 1932 on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation reserve in Saskatchewan. She passed in 2011. The film, written and directed by Ahenakew’s granddaughter Tristin Greyeyes, will screen March 7 at the VIFF Centre as part of the Gender Equity in Media Festival (GEMFest), which runs from March 5 to March 8. The festival will show 35 films from 13 countries created by women and gender-diverse filmmakers. Greyeyes began work on A Cree Approach in 2021. “It was a passion project for sure and very personal,”…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice