Over 40,000 Nova Scotian children lived in poverty in 2023, new report finds

February 20, 2026 78 views

By Brendyn Creamer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast One-in-five children in Nova Scotia are living in poverty. That’s the biggest takeaway from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives-Nova Scotia (CCPA-NS) 2025 report card  on child and family poverty in the province, which analyzes the most  recently available tax-filer data to identify gaps within our system.  The report was released on Wednesday, Feb. 18, alongside partners  Campaign 2000 and Fed Family Lab. This report is dropped days after Brendan Maguire, the minister of education,  announced that the province will not meet it’s $10-a-day childcare deadline on March 31. According to the report, 22.7 percent of children within the province  (40,210) lived in poverty in 2023—a 4.6 percent decrease from 2022, but  still leaving Nova Scotia with the third-highest rate of…

