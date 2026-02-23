National News
ticker

Charlie Lake historical site shortlisted for top Indigenous experience award

February 23, 2026 221 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A local historical site with roots dating back to the Ice Age has been shortlisted for a top honour for Indigenous tourist destinations. Tse’k’wa Heritage Society’s national historic site in Charlie Lake has been shortlisted for the honour by the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) in the ‘Indigenous operator or experience’ category. Also known as the Charlie Lake cave, the site has been owned by three northeast B.C. First Nations – Doig River First Nation (DRFN), Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) – since 2012. The cave is one of the only national historic sites in Canada to be owned by the Indigenous community, and has been a gathering site for the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We need to act,’ health minister says as Canada seeks feedback on men’s health

February 23, 2026 153

By Sarah Ritchie Canada needs to take action to improve the health of men and boys,…

Read more
National News

Grand Erie Public Health issues cold notification

February 23, 2026 165

BRANTFORD, ON – A cold alert has been issued for Brantford-Brant and Haldimand Norfolk by the …

Read more