Charlie Lake historical site shortlisted for top Indigenous experience award

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A local historical site with roots dating back to the Ice Age has been shortlisted for a top honour for Indigenous tourist destinations. Tse’k’wa Heritage Society’s national historic site in Charlie Lake has been shortlisted for the honour by the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) in the ‘Indigenous operator or experience’ category. Also known as the Charlie Lake cave, the site has been owned by three northeast B.C. First Nations – Doig River First Nation (DRFN), Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) – since 2012. The cave is one of the only national historic sites in Canada to be owned by the Indigenous community, and has been a gathering site for the…



