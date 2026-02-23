Kahnawake withdraws Chateauguay lawsuit

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Following reimbursements from Canada and Quebec last year for costs incurred in the cleanup of a 2024 fuel spill believed to have originated in Chateauguay, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has officially withdrawn a lawsuit against the city. Following investigation by the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office (KEPO), the diesel that was found in a ditch and creek near a Zachary Road residence was attributed by the MCK to a leaking oil tanker just 250 metres from Kahnawake. That spill, at 2325 Ford Boulevard in Chateauguay, was discovered by the city on February 1, but Kahnawake was not informed. It wasn’t until after February 9, when fuel was identified by community members in Kahnawake, that MCK learned of the incident…



