Train Tracking – Cree railway consultations rolling ahead

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Cree Development Corporation (CDC) is consulting with land users about a proposed railway through the territory that would be Cree owned and operated. With concerns about the Billy Diamond Highway’s deterioration, initial discussions have focused on safety. “Cree will have the final say on what goes on with the railway,” said CDC president Clarke Shecapio. “It will reduce travel and transportation costs up north 30% to 50%. We’re targeting Cree workers for operations, capacity building 80% to 90% Crees. It will be a huge project maximizing Cree opportunities in construction, lowering the risks of accidents.” With three new bulk mining operations authorized to open in the territory’s north, alleviating safety issues associated with truck traffic is urgent. When in full…



