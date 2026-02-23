National News
Two more recall petitions against Alberta politicians fail as 10 reach the deadline

February 23, 2026 213 views

By Jack Farrell At least two more recall petitions against Alberta politicians have failed. But that number may increase as 10 petitions are due to Elections Alberta today. The petitioner targeting Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney says the campaign gathered roughly 3,400 signatures, far fewer than the nearly 15,000 needed. Melissa Craig says she was optimistic at first, but when the campaign got underway collecting signatures became, in her words, a “slog.” Craig says she’s still proud of the result, but says she is disappointed by how little some Albertans are engaged politically. The campaign against Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall also says it fell short after collecting roughly 25 per cent of what was needed. More than 20 recall petitions against members of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative…

