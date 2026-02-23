‘It’s exciting’: Building delivery for MRI is ‘fantastic’ mayor says

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — There’s even more visible progress towards the opening of Sioux Lookout’s first MRI scanner. SDI Canada, a medical equipment and infrastructure company, announced it delivered and set the modular structures on Feb. 18, which will house the medical device. Officials with the Meno Ya Win Health Centre have said they expect to start doing scans this summer. The company’s founding president Toufic Abiad said, from a construction standpoint, using buildings that are built elsewhere then delivered finished and installed on-site works particularly well in areas with shorter construction seasons. “As we’re preparing the site and getting all the … civil work done, the buildings are being manufactured in parallel,” he said. “That’s a huge time saver.” “You’re prepping the…



