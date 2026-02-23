Grand Erie Public Health issues cold notification

BRANTFORD, ON – A cold alert has been issued for Brantford-Brant and Haldimand Norfolk by the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Grand Erie Public Health. Effective February 23, 2026 a Cold Notification is issued by the MOH for parts or areas of the region when temperatures are expected to drop below -15 ºC, or when wind chill values reach -20 ºC . The temperatures put everyone at risk. In temperatures of -15°C or colder, unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high. Some groups are particularly vulnerable to the frigid temperatures, including, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties or heart conditions, people taking certain prescription medication, those experiencing homelessness, people working or…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice