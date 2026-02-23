National News
ticker

Grand Erie Public Health issues cold notification

February 23, 2026 165 views

BRANTFORD, ON – A cold alert has been issued for Brantford-Brant and Haldimand Norfolk by the  Medical Officer of Health  (MOH)  for Grand Erie Public Health. Effective February 23, 2026  a Cold Notification is issued by the MOH  for parts or areas of  the region when temperatures are expected to drop below -15 ºC, or when wind chill values reach -20 ºC . The temperatures put everyone at risk. In temperatures of -15°C or colder, unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high. Some groups are particularly vulnerable to the frigid temperatures, including, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties or heart conditions, people taking certain prescription medication, those experiencing homelessness, people working or…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We need to act,’ health minister says as Canada seeks feedback on men’s health

February 23, 2026 153

By Sarah Ritchie Canada needs to take action to improve the health of men and boys,…

Read more
National News

‘It’s exciting’: Building delivery for MRI is ‘fantastic’ mayor says

February 23, 2026 186

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — There’s even more visible progress…

Read more