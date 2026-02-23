‘We need to act,’ health minister says as Canada seeks feedback on men’s health

By Sarah Ritchie Canada needs to take action to improve the health of men and boys, Health Minister Marjorie Michel said Monday as she launched an online consultation to inform a national strategy. Michel made the announcement in Ottawa with MPs from other parties in attendance. She said the government’s approach to the issue must be non-partisan and the solutions will require co-operation among governments and community organizations. The federal government is seeking feedback from people across the country through an online consultation that will run from March 2 to June 1. “We invite everyone, and especially men, to participate in this important conversation,” she said. Richie Bullbrook, a skateboarder on Canada’s national team and a 2028 Olympic hopeful, spoke at the event about his own mental health and the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice