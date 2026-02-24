Martha Jaw remembered as thoughtful, caring community leader for Kinngait

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Martha Jaw — a Kinngait pastor, community leader and passionate advocate for Inuit culture — died early on Feb. 18 after a long battle with pneumonia and kidney failure, her granddaughter Neevee Jaw said. She was 75. “She was a very charismatic person, and she was very thoughtful,” said Neevee Jaw. As Kinngait’s sole pastor, in 2024 Martha Jaw opened the doors of her Full Gospel church to all Christians in the community of about 1,400 people after a spree of fires destroyed Kinngait’s two other churches. Over the years, she also operated food programs to ensure people had access to country food. “Anybody who approached her needing help, she would help them without batting an eye or asking any uncomfortable…



