Four more recall petitions against Alberta politicians fail as 10 reach the deadline

By Jack Farrell At least four more recall petitions against Alberta politicians have failed. But that number may increase, as 10 petitions were due in to Elections Alberta on Monday. The petitioner targeting Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney says the campaign gathered roughly 3,400 signatures, far fewer than the nearly 15,000 it needed. Melissa Craig said Monday she was optimistic at first, but after the campaign got underway collecting signatures became a “slog.” Craig said while she’s still proud of the result, she was disappointed in how little some Albertans are engaged politically. “A lot of people didn’t even know what a (member of the legislative assembly or MLA) was,” she said. “It’s kind of scary, actually.” “It’s really opened my eyes to what our government is looking like…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice