Province, feds waive over $1.5M in town’s legal fees over Point Park

February 24, 2026 101 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES — Fort Frances’s mayor says he’s very thankful for help the town received over a large legal bill. In a public statement on Feb. 11, the municipality confirmed both the Ontario and Canadian governments agreed to waive over $1.5 million in legal fees Fort Frances was ordered to pay them. The ruling came as Fort Frances lost complex, decades-long litigation involving the town, Queen’s Park, Ottawa and four nearby First Nations over ownership of Point Park. Fort Frances unsuccessfully tried to establish legal title to the lands; a June 2025 ruling by Superior Court Justice J.S. Fregeau said that had no merit, and the town had entered into a 99-year lease with the federal government which ended in 2009. “The…

