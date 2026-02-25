National News
Child poverty rose for third consecutive year: Campaign 2000 report

February 25, 2026 201 views

By Nicole Thompson An organization that campaigns to end child poverty says a growing number of children are living in households that struggle to pay bills and buy food. The 2025 report card from Campaign 2000 says 30,000 more kids fell into poverty in 2023, the latest national data available. That means the child poverty rate climbed for the third year in a row, which the advocates say shows that efforts to reverse the trend are not working. The report says 1.4 million kids now live in poverty, with single-parent households particularly at risk, according to family income data. That’s a child poverty rate of 18.3 per cent. It says 45 per cent of children in lone-parent families live in poverty, compared to 10.1% in couple families. The organization says…

