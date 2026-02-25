After years of legal wrangling, Enbridge begins rerouting pipeline around Wisconsin reservation

By Todd Richmond MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Energy company Enbridge has finally started work on rerouting an aging oil pipeline around a tribal reservation in northern Wisconsin after seven years of legal wrangling, moving ahead despite two new lawsuits that still could delay the project indefinitely. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline runs across the Bad River Band of Lake Superior’s reservation along the shores of Lake Superior. The tribe sued Enbridge in 2019 to force the company to remove the section from its land, arguing land easements allowing operation expired six years earlier and the 73-year-old pipeline was prone to a catastrophic spill. A judge in 2023 gave the company until this June to remove the segment from the reservation. The Bad River and conservation…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice