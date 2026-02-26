Mi’kmaq treaty rights organization Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn gets new director

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The long-time executive director of the Mi’kmaq treaty advocacy group known as Kwilmu’kw Maw‑klusuaqn (KMK), Janice Maloney, is stepping down and taking on a new position after 20 years. She is being followed in the position by Mi’kmaq rights advocate Nathan W. Sack of Sipekne’katik. The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs (Assembly) made the announcement this week. Janice Maloney served as executive director for 21 years. She is moving on to a new role as senior strategic negotiator for KMK and the Made-In-Nova Scotia Process. The Made-in-Nova Scotia Process is the forum for Mi’kmaq, Nova Scotia and Canada to resolve issues related to Mi’kmaq treaty rights and Aboriginal rights, including Aboriginal title and Mi’kmaq governance. The process involves the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice