Feds decide against impact assessment on Ring of Fire mine

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com NESKANTAGA — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has decided not to conduct an assessment of the Eagle’s Nest mine project in the Ring of Fire, and at least one First Nation chief in the region is unhappy with the decision. A thorough impact assessment must be done because Eagle’s Nest “is not an overnight project, it’s pretty much a lifetime project,” Neskantaga Chief Gary Quisess said Wednesday. Quisess said an impact assessment for the proposed mega-mine “should be done properly — you know, it should not be rushed.” “The Ring of Fire is a very historical area,” he added. “That’s our culture, our ancestors, where we survived from.” Quisess said he was too busy dealing with a recent death in…



