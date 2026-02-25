Federal government continues to warn First Nations to carry Canadian passports when crossing U.S. border

By Catherine Morrison The federal government has updated its travel advice for the United States and is now urging First Nations people to carry a passport in addition to a status card when crossing the border. Before this week, the government website said First Nations people could “freely” enter the United States for the purposes of employment, study, retirement, investing or immigration. As of Thursday, the website has been updated with new guidelines. The website now says First Nations people “may” be able to cross the Canada-U.S. border by land or water with their Secure Certificate of Indian Status, also known as a secure status card. The website says acceptance of all status cards is “entirely at the discretion of U.S. officials.” Status cards and secure status cards aren’t accepted…
