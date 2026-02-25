National tourism awards presented at Edmonton conference

By Sam Laskaris Writer Excellence in the Indigenous tourism industry was recognized at an awards ceremony in Edmonton this past week. Winners in 11 categories were announced at the 2026 Indigenous Tourism Awards held on Feb. 19. The awards ceremony was held on the final evening of the annual International Indigenous Tourism Conference, hosted by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). Award winners included Quebec’s Ungava Polar Eco-Tours, Edmonton chef Scott Iserhoff, British Columbia’s Spirit Bear Lodge and Saskatoon’s Dakota Dunes Resort. Ungava Polar Eco-Tours is an Inuit-owned company that offers adventure tourism experiences in Gyrfalcon Islands, which has the world’s largest tides and tidal currents. The business captured the Exceptional Cultural Experience Award. Iserhoff founded an Indigenous restaurant called Bernadette’s, a tribute to his grandmother. He won the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice