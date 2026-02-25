National tourism awards presented at Edmonton conference

By Sam Laskaris Writer Excellence in the Indigenous tourism industry was recognized at an awards ceremony in Edmonton this past week. Winners in 11 categories were announced at the 2026 Indigenous Tourism Awards held on Feb. 19. The awards ceremony was held on the final evening of the annual International Indigenous Tourism Conference, hosted by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). Award winners included Quebec’s Ungava Polar Eco-Tours, Edmonton chef Scott Iserhoff, British Columbia’s Spirit Bear Lodge and Saskatoon’s Dakota Dunes Resort. Ungava Polar Eco-Tours is an Inuit-owned company that offers adventure tourism experiences in Gyrfalcon Islands, which has the world’s largest tides and tidal currents. The business captured the Exceptional Cultural Experience Award. Iserhoff founded an Indigenous restaurant called Bernadette’s, a tribute to his grandmother. He won the…
Related Posts
The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) Valentine’s Day Feb.14th
February 25, 2026 160
The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and…
Six Nations holds, administers the funding for the Iroquois Caucus
February 25, 2026 187
Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Cynthia Jamieson discussed the responsibility during the General Council meeting…