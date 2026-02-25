Local News
Six Nations Elected Council looks to push for an integrated health system

February 25, 2026 145 views

Long-term care transitions, a push for an integrated health system, education reform efforts and cross-border travel concerns were at the forefront of committee updates during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting earlier this month. Councillor Amos Key, the Well-Being Committee chair said a long-awaited agreement between the City of Brantford, the Ministry of Long-Term Care and Six Nations is nearing completion, a move that will allow planning to begin for the transition of Six Nations residents from Delhi to the new Fox Ridge facility in Brantford. Key thanked residents and families for their patience, calling the process “a long journey” that is finally nearing resolution. At the same time, SNEC continues to wrestle with broader long-term care restoration efforts, which have faced delays and rising costs. To…

