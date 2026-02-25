Six Nations holds, administers the funding for the Iroquois Caucus

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Cynthia Jamieson discussed the responsibility during the General Council meeting on February 10. SNEC accepted a recommendation from the Unity Building, External Governance and Justice Committee regarding the Iroquois Caucus hiring of Kimberly Martin as the new Coordinator, ffective February 2, 2026 as information. The Iroquois Caucus is a collaborative alliance of six Haudenosaunee communities in Ontario and Quebec — Kahnawà:ke, Kanehsatà:ke, Akwesasne, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Six Nations of the Grand River and Oneida Nation of the Thames — that meets quarterly to address shared priorities, including jurisdiction, lands, resources and culture. SNEC also reviewed administrative procedures tied to Six Nations’ fiduciary role in the Iroquois Caucus. Jamieson raised questions about contract authorization and payroll processing. “Six Nations has been and currently is, holds…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice