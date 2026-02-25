Indigenous leaders priorities for spring sitting of Parliament

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous leaders were braced for change after the last federal election, when Prime Minister Mark Carney’s win ushered in a new look for the Liberal government after 10 years under Justin Trudeau. That change has compelled those leaders to build relationships with new cabinet ministers and a revolving cast of public servants working on Indigenous files. First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders have a long list of priorities they want the federal government to work on, including the introduction of a series of bills on self-government and clean drinking water. Here’s what they’ll be watching for. First Nations At the Assembly of First Nations assembly last December, Carney promised to hold a meeting between First Nations leaders, the federal government and premiers. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse…
