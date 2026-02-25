Local News
ticker

Court denies Kahnawake Gaming Commission

February 25, 2026 177 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The highest court in Quebec has dismissed an appeal in the Magic Palace case from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), which had argued that provincial courts lack the power to weigh in on its regulatory decisions. In its ruling, the Court of Appeal of Quebec confirms the Superior Court of Quebec’s November 2024 decision that provincial courts have the power to review KGC decisions, despite the KGC being a First Nations entity established by the Kahnawake Gaming Law, which gives the KGC the responsibility of granting and revoking gaming licenses. The ruling handed down last week is the latest development in the litigation brought by shuttered gaming facility Magic Palace and its owners, Stanley Myiow and Barry Alfred, who have…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) Valentine’s Day Feb.14th by hanging red ties as a tribute at the Historic Council House and Three Fires site. MCFN joined a country wide movement to confront violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, reaffirmed its commitment to awareness, accountability and meaningful change.
Local News

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) Valentine’s Day Feb.14th

February 25, 2026 160

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations holds, administers the funding for the Iroquois Caucus

February 25, 2026 187

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Cynthia Jamieson discussed the responsibility during the General Council meeting…

Read more