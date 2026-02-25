Court denies Kahnawake Gaming Commission

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The highest court in Quebec has dismissed an appeal in the Magic Palace case from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), which had argued that provincial courts lack the power to weigh in on its regulatory decisions. In its ruling, the Court of Appeal of Quebec confirms the Superior Court of Quebec’s November 2024 decision that provincial courts have the power to review KGC decisions, despite the KGC being a First Nations entity established by the Kahnawake Gaming Law, which gives the KGC the responsibility of granting and revoking gaming licenses. The ruling handed down last week is the latest development in the litigation brought by shuttered gaming facility Magic Palace and its owners, Stanley Myiow and Barry Alfred, who have…



