Editorial
ticker

Six Nations Police Keeping Six Nations Safe

February 25, 2026 141 views
Editorial

It appeared to be the oddest thing surfacing after a massive Six Nations Police (SNP) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) combined forces investigation recently. You will remember last spring, when Chiefswood Road, a main artery to go, well, anywhere at Six Nations, was shut down when the huge SNP and OPP operation was launched. The combined forces investigation dubbed Project Panda ended up seeing eight non-Six Nations people charged, all facing charges involving trafficking of contraband tobacco and more than 1,360 pounds of illicit cannabis seized. The five people facing charges ranging from trafficking to unlawful manufacturing and packaging of tobacco products were not Six Nations people. With addresses from Ancaster to Hamilton the non- Indigenous people had been operating the factory, police described as a massive contraband tobacco operation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) Valentine’s Day Feb.14th by hanging red ties as a tribute at the Historic Council House and Three Fires site. MCFN joined a country wide movement to confront violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, reaffirmed its commitment to awareness, accountability and meaningful change.
Local News

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) Valentine’s Day Feb.14th

February 25, 2026 160

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations holds, administers the funding for the Iroquois Caucus

February 25, 2026 188

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Cynthia Jamieson discussed the responsibility during the General Council meeting…

Read more