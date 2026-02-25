Indigenous rights defenders say they’ll ‘not stay silent’ after anti-protest bylaw defeated in ‘Winnipeg’

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Indigenous activists joined other social movements in “Winnipeg” to help defeat a proposed city bylaw they say would have silenced dissent and free speech — including Indigenous rights advocacy. Last week, residents gathered outside city hall against a draft bylaw that many say would put a chilling effect on their constitutional right to protest. More than 800 people showed up to protest the proposal, in addition to thousands of online submissions against it. Facing widespread outcry, the city councillor behind the motion withdrew his support, shelving the bylaw even as public anger continued. But some opponents fear the attempt could resurface some day and vow to continue raising their voices. One of those decrying the bylaw was Vivian Ketchum, an Anishinaabe grandmother…



