Penguins place Sidney Crosby on injured reserve after missing Olympic final

Sidney Crosby says he felt he was “close” to playing in the men’s hockey gold-medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The injury he sustained in the Olympic tournament quarterfinals, however, will keep the Pittsburgh Penguins captain sidelined at least a month. The Penguins placed Crosby on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury. Crosby, Canada’s captain at the Olympics, was injured in the quarterfinals when his leg bent awkwardly on a hit from Czechia defenceman Radko Gudas. Canada’s Sidney Crosby (87) heads to the locker room with an injury during the second period of a quarterfinal men’s hockey game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The 38-year-old hoped to recover in time to play the Americans for…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice