Penguins place Sidney Crosby on injured reserve after missing Olympic final

February 25, 2026 179 views

Sidney Crosby says he felt he was “close” to playing in the men’s hockey gold-medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The injury he sustained in the Olympic tournament quarterfinals, however, will keep the Pittsburgh Penguins captain sidelined at least a month. The Penguins placed Crosby on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury. Crosby, Canada’s captain at the Olympics, was injured in the quarterfinals when his leg bent awkwardly on a hit from Czechia defenceman Radko Gudas. Canada’s Sidney Crosby (87) heads to the locker room with an injury during the second period of a quarterfinal men’s hockey game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The 38-year-old hoped to recover in time to play the Americans for…

