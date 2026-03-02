National News
ticker

Wildlife group wants feds out of land management

March 2, 2026 152 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation is trying to prevent the federal government from gaining control over land-management decisions in Manitoba due to concerns about public access, a senior adviser told the Sun on Friday. The federation put out a call to action on Thursday for the provincial government to create a “Made in Manitoba” solution to manage protected areas and parks in the province. Senior policy adviser Chris Heald said the goal is to keep land-management decisions local to Manitoba, where politicians are more accountable to the public. “If we don’t like the way they’re managing our park system or the protected areas, we have the ability, in four years, to elect a different government,” he said. “With the federal government, it’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Membertou’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ feeds people so her heart doesn’t break

March 2, 2026 150

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A woman who says her heart…

Read more
National News

Screen all kids between 2 and 10 for high cholesterol, pediatric society recommends

March 2, 2026 156

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Paediatric Society is recommending cholesterol screening for all kids between two…

Read more