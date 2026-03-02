N.S. premier will not waive confidentiality so former minister can talk police probes

By Lyndsay Armstrong The premier of Nova Scotia says he won’t allow his former justice minister to reveal cabinet secrets, after she pressed his government about whether there was political interference with the police. Premier Tim Houston heckled former justice minister Becky Druhan in the legislature during question period on Wednesday after she asked if he or someone working on his behalf had ever sought to influence or direct a police investigation or incident response. Although she addressed the question to Justice Minister Scott Armstrong, multiple people present said the premier could be heard heckling as Armstrong responded, saying “she should go out there and say it,” while pointing to the doors of the chamber. Parliamentary rules in Canada allow politicians to speak freely inside the chambers of legislatures, without…
Related Posts
Membertou’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ feeds people so her heart doesn’t break
March 2, 2026 150
By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A woman who says her heart…
Screen all kids between 2 and 10 for high cholesterol, pediatric society recommends
March 2, 2026 155
By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Paediatric Society is recommending cholesterol screening for all kids between two…