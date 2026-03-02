Mould, asbestos, keep thousands out of Manitoba First Nation after outage

By Brittany Hobson The leader of a First Nation in northern Manitoba that has been dealing with severe water damage, forcing many to leave, says 2,000 people remain displaced due to unhabitable homes. David Monias, chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, said mould and exposed asbestos from burst frozen pipes have made hundreds of homes unsafe. More than half the community has been able to return home in the two months since the First Nation 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg suffered a days-long power outage at the end of last year. It led to frozen water systems, sewer backups, electrical issues and burst pipes. Monias said the ones who remain out include members with health issues, elders and families with young children. “You can’t have them return to a situation where…



