First Nation chiefs say Nova Scotia budget cuts appear targeted at Mi’kmaw programs

March 2, 2026 240 views

By Devin Stevens A group representing the majority of First Nations chiefs in Nova Scotia says the provincial government’s budget cuts appear to be targeting Mi’kmaw-specific programs. Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq, also known as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, said in a statement Friday that the Progressive Conservative government has cut many programs created to address historic — and persistent — systemic inequalities. The assembly is calling for a government-to-government meeting with Premier Tim Houston. “The Nova Scotia government’s decisions will have drastic impacts on this province,” Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny, co-chair of the assembly, said in the statement. “Programs and organizations that, for years, the province and the Mi’kmaq have been partners on, this government decided to claw back or push away from. This is incredibly disappointing.”…

