National News
ticker

Nunavut community should declare state of emergency, visiting mechanic advises

March 2, 2026 279 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Two of three water delivery trucks in Gjoa Haven have broken down along with a snow plow truck and a bulldozer crucial to keeping an access road to the water treatment facility open as of Feb. 22. The deteriorating state of the hamlet’s fleet comes over a month into a boil water advisory, issued on Jan. 16, caused by a burst pipe connecting a nearby lake to the water treatment facility. Hamlet officials should have reached out for help from the federal government, according to Shaun Cummins, the manager of infrastructure in Kugluktuk, who was assisting in Gjoa Haven for two weeks. Cummins is a red-seal heavy equipment mechanic and has worked in Kugluktuk for eight years as a foreman,…

