Screen all kids between 2 and 10 for high cholesterol, pediatric society recommends

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Paediatric Society is recommending cholesterol screening for all kids between two and 10 years old. The position statement released Friday says atherosclerosis — or plaque buildup in the arteries, including cholesterol — starts in childhood and is a key driver of heart disease and stroke. Lead author and pediatric cardiologist Dr. Michael Khoury says about one in 300 people have high cholesterol caused by a genetic condition passed down through families. He says universal screening with a blood test will allow doctors to identify the condition early and begin treatment, including diet and physical activity. Khoury says those lifestyle changes aren’t enough for many kids with severely high cholesterol and treatment with medications can begin at age eight. He says treating the condition in childhood…



