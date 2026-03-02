National News
ticker

Membertou’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ feeds people so her heart doesn’t break

March 2, 2026 149 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A woman who says her heart breaks when she thinks of people being hungry has been named the 2026 Citizen of the Year for Membertou First Nation. For over a year, Skye Marie Christmas has been feeding people who – for a variety of reasons – aren’t able to get enough healthy food. And it all started when she began to share her own supper with people she knew would appreciate a meal. The mother of three says she began making a little extra food when she cooked the family meal and giving it away to people she thought might need it. She began to realize that there are a lot more people in her community who could use a…

