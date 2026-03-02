National News
Brantford Police Nab Driver After Fleeing Scene…Twice

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- It may have started out as a seemingly routine traffic stop in Brantford Sunday, March 1, but it quickly escalated when the driver fled the scene, crashed in to a hydro pole and fled again, this time on foot, before being arrested. Brantford Police Service (BPS) said at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a patrolman pulled a driver over for a traffic stop believing the individual was wanted on outstanding warrants. The woman did stop for the officer initially, but she quickly thought better of it and fled the scene. The BPS did not pursue the vehicle “in the interest of public safety” police said. BPS later found the vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole. The driver fled that scene, this time on foot….

