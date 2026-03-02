National News
ticker

What you need to know about new legislation that could expand First Nations status

March 2, 2026 120 views

By Alessia Passafiume All four opposition parties in the House of Commons are backing legislation to change status rules in the Indian Act to end what is known as the second-generation cutoff. But the Liberals say while they support changes to registration eligibility, more consultations with First Nations are needed before the law is amended. The bill passed second reading in the House of Commons last week and will now go to the House of Commons Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee for further study. First Nations status is a highly complex and personal topic, and changes to the rules on who can claim status will have ripple effects throughout both First Nations communities and individual families with mixed legal standing under the Indian Act. First Nations status under the Indian…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Critical minerals in focus as major Toronto mining conference underway

March 2, 2026 116

By Ian Bickis The push to accelerate critical minerals development is a key focus at one…

Read more
National News

Alberta Premier Smith hopes failing recall petitions a sign people feel heard

March 2, 2026 113

By Jack Farrell Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes failing recall petitions against members of her…

Read more