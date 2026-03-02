National News
Alberta Premier Smith hopes failing recall petitions a sign people feel heard

March 2, 2026 112 views

By Jack Farrell Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes failing recall petitions against members of her caucus mean Albertans are feeling heard. Two dozen recall petitions were launched late last year against United Conservative Party legislature members, but so far none have been successful. At least half were confirmed to be unsuccessful as of last week. Most of the petitions were started after Smith’s government used the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to end a provincewide teachers strike last fall. Smith said Monday she knew the move created “a lot of concern,” but said she believes the results illustrate that concern has subsided. “We made a choice and it is the right of citizens to be able to gather and tell us that they disagree with that,” the premier told reporters in…

