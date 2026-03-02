Critical minerals in focus as major Toronto mining conference underway

By Ian Bickis The push to accelerate critical minerals development is a key focus at one of the world’s biggest mining conferences in Toronto this week. The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference, which says it attracts over 27,000 attendees, comes as the push accelerates for countries to secure supplies of key metals like copper, nickel and lithium amid rising global trade tensions. “The industry faces real challenges, serious ones, geopolitical risk. The world is more fragmented than it has been in decades,” Don Lindsay, former CEO of Teck Resources Ltd., said in a keynote speech Monday. “We’re seeing supply chain vulnerability, we’re seeing countries trying to secure critical minerals for themselves. We’re exposed to geopolitical risk like we’ve never been before.” The trends have led politicians to get…



