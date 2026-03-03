National News
In Manitoba, a growing herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag offers lessons in community

March 3, 2026 89 views

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A large herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag (wood bison) call Chitek Lake Anishinaabe Provincial Park in Manitoba home — and their community recently grew even larger. On Feb. 18, the herd welcomed ten new bulls and cows to their territory nestled between Lake Winnipegosis and Lake Winnipeg — more than 300 kilometres northwest of the City of Winnipeg. They’d traveled 12 hours in a massive cattle trailer across provinces, from Elk Island National Park in “Alberta.” Wood bison, once on the brink of extinction, have seen their populations climb thanks to conservation efforts. And even though historically the species wasn’t known to live in this herd’s area, the vast isolation of the park’s boreal forest, fields and lakes helps keep them safe from disease…

