Winnipeg security guard charged with using brass knuckles on suspected shoplifter

By Brittany Hobson Winnipeg police have charged a security guard with assault after video surfacing online appeared to show him using brass knuckles to punch out a suspected shoplifter. The 23-year-old guard was arrested Monday evening and charged with assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and uttering threats after police became aware the assault was captured on camera. Police said the case began when officers were called to a Dollarama discount store in the city’s downtown on Saturday, where they arrested a 46-year-old who had been detained by an on-duty security guard. That man is accused of concealing $95 worth of merchandise and trying to leave the store before the guard intervened. That man was charged with robbery and uttering threats. Later on, an…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice